Faces to Watch 2020: Ali Azad

The creative industries' next generation of leaders.

Faces to Watch 2020: Ali Azad

Head of programmatic, Spark Foundry UK

Azad is an integral player at Spark Foundry, both in his work leading a strong programmatic team and in playing a lead role in The Collective, Spark Foundry’s D&I initiative, which he co-launched last year. Through his sheer determination, Azad has proudly developed a 65% female and 60% BAME team, delivering programmatic of the highest standard and always accelerating new developments in the sector. Not only this, his team would describe him as a genuinely awesome all-rounder, who knows his specialism exceptionally well. Azad has gone from trader to head of programmatic in just nine years in the industry – a testimony to his grasp of the sector, drive and ambition. He is also a great leader, constantly looking at how to encourage and get the best from his team. He does all this with a fantastic attitude, positive overall mentality around the office and a can-do approach. Everybody at Spark holds Azad in the highest regard.

Nominated by: Pete Edwards, chief executive, Spark Foundry UK

 

