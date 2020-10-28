Faces to Watch 2020: Alice Duggan

Senior marketing communications manager, Comparethemarket



Ruthlessly efficient with a smile, Alice has progressed from mastering the nuanced delivery of complex comms plans to the astute and considered planning of future-facing brand campaigns – no mean feat when contributing to the continued success of a decade-long creative platform, with ever-increasing ambition. Her ownership of all “AutoSergei” comms demonstrated a marked ability to adapt and move forward a fundamental shift in how Comparethemarket, a traditionally entertainment-led brand, communicated its offering. Similarly, she was a driving force behind Meerkat Music, a platform created and delivered at pace during the Covid lockdown. While reuniting Take That across London and LA for a socially distanced gig may seem challenge enough, the task of managing a never-ending list of stakeholders and contributing creatively and strategically was a challenge Alice rose to effortlessly – even while adapting to a new world of working (and shooting) from home. A true client-agency partner, Alice’s willingness to trust and collaborate within the business and with its partners makes working with her a delight.

Nominated by: Victoria Reiz, business director, VCCP