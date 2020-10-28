Faces to Watch 2020: Bene Tanser

Senior motion designer, Elvis

Bene’s swift rise through the ranks in our technical department, culminating in his promotion to his senior role last year, has been down to his unrivalled skillset and his ever-ambitious desire to create better work. His curious and incredibly technical mind is always searching for a solution (even for the perceived impossible) and our capabilities have grown as a direct result of his tenacity. It’s this pursuit for excellence that has led to his critical involvement on recent work such as Cadbury Creme Egg “EATertainment”, for which we created our own Netflix-style streaming platform for the brand, and projects for other pillar clients such as Oreo and Budweiser. Thanks to Bene’s work, Elvis has picked up D&AD, Cannes and Creative Circle awards this year. In addition to his impact on our client output, his creativity and ability to bring things to life with motion graphics means he often plays a key role in our agency culture. As a keen environmentalist, he makes time to support many initiatives that champion environmentally positive behaviours.

Nominated by: Neale Horrigan, executive creative director, Elvis