Faces to Watch 2020: Bianca Allan

Head of marketing strategy, UK & CEMEA Financial Times

Bianca led the B2C paid media team during an historic period for the Financial Times. In September 2019, the FT launched the brand platform, The New Agenda, challenging business leaders to protect the future of free enterprise with profit for purpose. Bianca oversaw the global development and deployment of the media strategy and buying for the launch, which was a huge success. Over the past year, Bianca has cultivated a future subscribers programme across the UK and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. While some publishers have struggled in the current climate, the FT has continued to prove its value and grow its subscription base – in no small part due to Bianca. Alongside this, Bianca has built closer ties between media and creative at the FT, evolving its measurement approach and brand health tracking across regions. Bianca stands out due to her deep understanding of media combined with her intuition and tenacity when it comes to identifying and implementing solutions to continue driving new subscribers for the FT.

Nominated by: Matt Russell, business director, Essence