Faces to Watch 2020: Bixanne Tam

The creative industries' next generation of leaders.

Creative producer, XYZ

Bixanne holds a unique position within the agency, balancing the open-mindedness required of a creative, with the tenacity and pragmatism that delivering design outputs of that creative process need in order to become experiences. She has not only excelled at this hybrid role, but has also added to her impressive skillset in areas such as experience design, presenting and management of diverse creative teams, across a huge spectrum of projects. Bixanne continues to be the epitome of a high-functioning creative, whether that be leading the production design teams on Converse’s “Creative All Star Series”, and Nike’s Air Max 720 “Department of the unimaginable” experiences, or working closely with clients to design the experience journey for Lego’s global launch of its Dots product. Her work in establishing and driving XYZ’s cultural programme has also been hugely influential in engaging our team when working remotely during lockdown, contributing fundamentally to the agency’s pursuit of best practice for inclusion and diversity. Her positive input to the culture and fabric of the agency cannot be overstated.

Nominated by: Paul Stanway, creative director, XYZ

