Ben Golik
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2020: Camila Gurgel and Ieva Paulina

The creative industries' next generation of leaders.

Faces to Watch 2020: Camila Gurgel and Ieva Paulina

Senior copywriter and senior art director, M&C Saatchi

Camila and Ieva are our Brazilatvian dream team. Their bold ideas can catch you off guard at first viewing, until you realise their unexpected take is entirely brilliant. Joining M&C Saatchi Group as junior creatives in 2016, they quickly rose through the ranks to take on their current titles this year. Their recent, outstanding work includes “Conceptual boredom”, a surreal photo project inspired by the monotony of lockdown, which raised funds for NHS Charities Together and was showcased at its own exhibition in Shoreditch; Christie’s “Own the controversy”, which changed the rules of art marketing by highlighting both positive and negative views of Jeff Koons’ Rabbit – helping it to sell for a record $91.1m; and Promote Iceland’s “Let it out”, which invited people to release their lockdown frustrations into the country’s vast and beautiful landscapes. Outside their day jobs they’re illustrators, and are delivering a course on creativity as part of our Open House training and recruitment programme.

Nominated by: Ben Golik, chief creative officer, M&C Saatchi

