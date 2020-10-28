Faces to Watch 2020: Carmen Cheung

Group planning director, Goodstuff

Carmen consistently lives our agency mission through her creative and inventive thinking. She was the strategic and planning lead for three gold Media Week Awards wins this year, including the Grand Prix for Campaign of the Year. The passion, drive and craft she exhibited on the Samaritans “Talk to TalkSport” campaign illustrates her desire to find ways media can break boundaries: in this case, to be a force for meaningful change. She regularly helps facilitate team and agency-wide idea sessions. Hugely respected by her peers she has been recognised as an outstanding contributor to the agency by winning internal awards for two consecutive years. Carmen consistently pushes herself to go the extra mile, whether it is finding inventive solutions to client’s business challenges or mentoring and guiding her team. She is a worthy and deserved nominee for Campaign’s Faces To Watch.

Nominated by: Laura Moorcraft, managing partner, Goodstuff