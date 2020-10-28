Faces to Watch 2020: Catrin Tyler

Business director, Dark Horses

In her Dark Horses day job, Catrin is a master at building relationships with clients of all types. A tenacious problem-solver she has empathy for colleagues and the respect of everyone in the business. She has a passion for and understanding of creative that is very rare in someone of her tender years or senior position. In short, she’s brilliant. But what made Cat really shine in 2020 was her ability to bring these brilliant attributes together and not only launch a completely new product – our Home Run sports nutrition bar – but do it during lockdown and with no previous experience in that sector. From finding a chef and nutritionist to make it, to sourcing the factory to bake it, to pushing through the packaging, setting up the online sales portal and organising a charity lockdown running event that raised almost £10,000 for CALM, Cat was involved in all of it. She rallied her team, and they rallied for her. This would have been too much for many, but Cat smashed it, like she smashes everything she tries. What do you expect from someone who completed the Marathon des Sables– the toughest footrace on Earth?

Nominated by: Melissa Robertson, chief executive, Dark Horses