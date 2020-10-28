Faces to Watch 2020: Charlie Celino

Sales lead –The Social Studio, News UK

A true self-starter, 28-year-old Charlie has successfully built a six-figure incremental revenue stream for News UK over the past eight months, by launching an entirely new product to market. Handed a concept (selling short-form, low production-cost video, delivered entirely off-platform), a phone and a mandate for new clients and revenue streams, Charlie set about canvassing the media landscape, and the fruits of his labour soon paid off. So far, his contribution to the project has been directly and solely responsible for: 10 million Facebook views monetised; more than £1.9m worth of incremental revenue; four new clients with repeat business promised; the highest engagement we’ve ever seen on a branded content execution on Facebook; and £1.2m-worth of business in the pipeline. Charlie is a valued member of the team and the News UK family as a whole. An active member of the News UK LGBTQ+ society and regular contributor to PR and comms from the business, he is an active force for change across the industry.

Nominated by: Joanna Carrigan, head of commercial content, News UK