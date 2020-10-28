Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2020: Charlie Celino

The creative industries' next generation of leaders.

Faces to Watch 2020: Charlie Celino

Sales lead –The Social Studio, News UK

A true self-starter, 28-year-old Charlie has successfully built a six-figure incremental revenue stream for News UK over the past eight months, by launching an entirely new product to market. Handed a concept (selling short-form, low production-cost video, delivered entirely off-platform), a phone and a mandate for new clients and revenue streams, Charlie set about canvassing the media landscape, and the fruits of his labour soon paid off. So far, his contribution to the project has been directly and solely responsible for: 10 million Facebook views monetised; more than £1.9m worth of incremental revenue; four new clients with repeat business promised; the highest engagement we’ve ever seen on a branded content execution on Facebook; and £1.2m-worth of business in the pipeline. Charlie is a valued member of the team and the News UK family as a whole. An active member of the News UK LGBTQ+ society and regular contributor to PR and comms from the business, he is an active force for change across the industry. 

Nominated by: Joanna Carrigan, head of commercial content, News UK

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now