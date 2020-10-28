Emma Whitmarsh
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2020: Dominic Smith

The creative industries' next generation of leaders.

Faces to Watch 2020: Dominic Smith

Creative and media executive, O2

Dom has had a fantastic year on O2, where he was integral in launching a new creative look and feel for one of its key propositions. This was then quickly followed by a new partnership with Disney+. He has also continued to drive the business for connectivity app SIMO with an energy and tenacity that is second to none, and completely overhauled all of O2’s trading comms. Dom is an absolute delight to work with, ensuring that all relationships are built as partnerships, with his calm, collective and collaborative approach. What’s more, he was part of a winning gymnastics team on Britain’s Got Talent and has competed at a European level in acrobatics.

Nominated by: Emma Whitmarsh, head of O2, VCCP

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now