Faces to Watch 2020: Dominic Smith

Creative and media executive, O2

Dom has had a fantastic year on O 2 , where he was integral in launching a new creative look and feel for one of its key propositions. This was then quickly followed by a new partnership with Disney+. He has also continued to drive the business for connectivity app SIMO with an energy and tenacity that is second to none, and completely overhauled all of O 2 ’s trading comms. Dom is an absolute delight to work with, ensuring that all relationships are built as partnerships, with his calm, collective and collaborative approach. What’s more, he was part of a winning gymnastics team on Britain’s Got Talent and has competed at a European level in acrobatics.