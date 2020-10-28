Faces to Watch 2020: Harriette Cassie

Planning director, Zenith Media

Harriette is a force to be reckoned with. In her pursuit of excellence, she has impressed her clients, leadership and peers with her fastidious work ethic. Her value to the agency sky-rocketed when she helped win the £20m Macmillan account, and her unwavering ethos has cemented her as Zenith’s rising star. Transitioning an account is never easy, particularly when it involves seven incumbent agencies, a demanding charity and a global pandemic. Harriette led the team to successfully implement 25 campaigns in 10 weeks – with no dropped balls. Harriette is unflappable. Her versatility came to the fore when Covid hit. With 50% of Macmillan’s income at risk, concerned clients briefed last-minute changes and more than 20 reactive briefs. Harriette provided proactive, strategic recommendations including the bold move to start one of Macmillan’s biggest fundraising campaigns, “Brave the shave”, two months earlier to capitalise on men shaving their heads, delivering registrations 65% cheaper than target. As our Aviva client [brand campaign lead] Lucy Williams says: “Harriette is highly engaged, hardworking, resilient and constantly strives for excellence. She balances strategic thinking with the granular detail, which means she is not only one of the smartest people in the room but also the safest pair of hands for any project.”

Nominated by: Ingrid Leddin, business director, Zenith Media