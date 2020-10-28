Zoe Eagle
Faces to Watch 2020: Jo Gomer

Head of campaigns and media, Lidl

Having joined Lidl from Tesco, Jo has worked across buying, partnerships and brand strategy, and was able to capitalise on this knowledge when promoted at the start of 2020. This has proved an essential role in bridging the gap between Lidl’s media and campaigns teams to ensure a more integrated process and output. Jo has a relentless eagerness to learn and optimise, always looking to improve processes, team dynamics, ways of working and output. For every issue she’s faced with, she looks for where solutions may lie and can be quickly and painlessly implemented. Jo’s dedication to the role and the brand is outstanding. No detail goes unchecked, nothing is glossed over and she rallies a lean team to achieve incredible amounts of high-quality work at an unmatched pace. In her time in the marketing department, Lidl was the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket over the 2019 Christmas period and has consistently outperformed the market. In short, she is a retail queen.

Nominated by: Zoe Eagle, managing partner, Karmarama

 

