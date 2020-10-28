Faces to Watch 2020: Lily James and Naomi Nicholl

Junior creatives, Ogilvy

Junior creatives Lily and Naomi are a core part of the Ogilvy family, having risen up through its creative internship programme, The Pipe. In only their second year at Ogilvy, they are one of the most sought-after creative pairings in the building, consistently producing culturally impactful and challenging work that strives for a deeper human truth. Their first big disruptive retail campaign for Boots won them a D&AD Pencil, and their “Every under 5 alive” work for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was instrumental in winning the pitch. For a creative team of such youth, the agency has been blown away both by their quality of sophisticated work and the attitude with which they approach life at Ogilvy. A true star pairing, they are a joy to work with.

Nominated by: Jules Chalkley, chief executive creative director, Ogilvy UK