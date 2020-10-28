Jon Forsyth
Faces to Watch 2020: Lloyd Daniel

The creative industries' next generation of leaders.

Faces to Watch 2020: Lloyd Daniel

Creative, Neverland

As a start-up, you need serious creative weaponry. Typically, this would be a 40-something, high-profile executive creative director, but more than ever we need to do things differently; embrace the outliers. Lloyd, our 26-year-old, softly spoken, bearded, weightlifting Geordie is an outlier. His shy demeanour belies his unbelievable ability to hoover up briefs and spit out brilliance. Straight out of studying advertising at University of the Arts London, Lloyd’s insatiable desire to express his creativity led to more than 12 agency projects across his first five years. Leaving a trail of amazing work across top agencies, including Mother, Karmarama, R/GA, and Leagas Delaney, they attempted to lock him in, but we managed to convince him to board the Neverland bus. Initially, we planned to team him up, then bring in a senior to direct him – neither happened. Lloyd showed us he was the man. Deploying his trademark Geordie approach – “Let’s do this” – he has single-handedly driven our first year’s creative success: five major pitch wins, three TV campaigns (two shot in lockdown) and a national campaign for End Youth Homelessness. If you want an example of persistence paying off no matter who you are, or where you’re from, then Lloyd is the weapon of choice.

Nominated by: Jon Forsyth, founding partner, Neverland

