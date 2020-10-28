Faces to Watch 2020: Louise Maugest

Marketing manager, New Beverages, Coca-Cola

Louise joined Coca-Cola in 2014 and has played important roles in both central Europe and Great Britain. Adapting seamlessly into Coca-Cola’s busy culture, Louise has been an expert in managing multi-culture and multi-market roles with understated passion and drive. Constantly striving to learn and adapt, Louise has a unique ability to take on new challenges and make them a success, quickly aligning multiple stakeholders to push ahead with the activity that matters the most. As well as leading Coca-Cola’s Christmas campaigns, she has been instrumental in leading our portfolio expansion; bringing new, exciting and loved drinks to consumers and launching global, iconic brands to a local market. This includes the launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in Great Britain, still one of the most successful brand launches the company has delivered to date. As a result of her leadership, collaboration with partners and support to the wider team, Louise’s work successfully launched the brand and helped its growth. As Louise continues to expand our portfolio with more exciting launches in the near future, I know she’ll continue to be an instrumental, loved part of the team.

Nominated by: Kris Robbens, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland