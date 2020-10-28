Faces to Watch 2020: Luke Alexander-Grose

Junior planner, VCCP

Luke joined VCCP in 2017 on the graduate scheme and started by cutting his teeth as an account person on O 2 , before jumping into the world of strategy with Cadbury and Canon. Since joining the partnership, Luke has passionately worked on several D&I initiatives at the agency, including entry-level partnerships to try to challenge some of the bad habits of the industry. To drive greater recognition for the importance of D&I in the creative world, he developed an idea called The Camera Lens Conundrum, which he brought to the TEDx stage in February. His idea was further picked up by Campaign through Karen Blackett and was featured in the Campaign D&I special in February. Outside work, Luke has a passion for poetry and has performed and collaborated with the BBC on numerous occasions, as well as the Stephen Lawrence Foundation and Metro. He has several published poems.

Nominated by: Julian Douglas, vice-chairman, VCCP