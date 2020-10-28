Faces to Watch 2020: Luke Kelly

Senior planner, McCann Manchester

Someone once said: “If there was no action, the world would still be just an idea.” Luke is the type of strategist who epitomises this spirit: the best strategic thinking should always lead to strategic doing. Whatever project Luke works on, he leads with charm and grace, motivating everyone involved. He is also a strategy Swiss Army knife, having spent the past year turning his hand to everything from global brand strategy briefs, communications and media planning tasks to PR briefs. Luke led the strategic execution of the Webby and Eurobest-awarded “The baby blocker” campaign for Skyn Condoms. It is a Google Chrome extension for Facebook, which blocks baby photos on your newsfeeds and swaps them for stuff you’re interested in. It has been downloaded in more than 73 countries and has a global reach of 197 million. Luke is a vital member of our pitch team and Friday afternoon virtual beer and ideas sessions. The scary thing is there is still so much more to come from him.

Nominated by: Tim Whirledge, head of strategy, McCann Manchester