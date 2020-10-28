Faces to Watch 2020: Matt Gainsford

Strategist, Lucky Generals



Matt is utterly ego-less, which I love about him. Though he has strong opinions, he finds collaborative ways to express them and gives his thinking away generously, driving success in every discipline of the business. He has exceptional creative instincts, which means the creatives trust him, no matter their level of seniority. This is rare in a strategist so young. However, what really sets him apart is his personal drive to get out of our London bubble and speak to diverse people from around the UK to inform his strategies (despite the fact that they often can’t understand his East End accent). Because of this, he has helped shape two of our most positively received campaigns during lockdown, the Zoopla “Fort challenge” and Yorkshire Tea’s “Socially distanced tea pot”. He is also exceptionally proactive within the business. Not only is he helping younger colleagues by putting together (in his own time) a training programme for our newest strategists, he’s also creating our mental-health policy as part of our company-wide DEI initiative, making him responsible for the mental wellbeing of the whole business, at a time when it could not be more important.

Nominated by: Ruth Chadwick, head of strategy, Lucky Generals