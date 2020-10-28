Faces to Watch 2020: Mustafa Mohamed and Jidé Maduako

Founders, Yoke Network

Mustafa and Jidé are two young entrepreneurs who founded the UK’s first pay-on-performance influencer network. Focused mainly, but not exclusively, on TikTok they are generating tens of thousands of downloads every month in the UK and US for lifestyle and game apps. Advertisers pay on cost-per-install terms. Business growth this year has been meteoric. Yoke has also just set up the UK’s most ambitious influencer “content house”. The Wave House accommodates six influencers, who have more than eight million followers, in one mansion for three months. It’s a very bold move. Yoke owns The Wave House brand (which is going to be huge) and manages the creators living in the house – and those who will “guest”. Opportunities for advertiser involvement are limitless.

Nominated by: Dominic Benton, co-founder (Performance Media), BLUE14