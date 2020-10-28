Dominic Benton
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2020: Mustafa Mohamed and Jidé Maduako

The creative industries' next generation of leaders.

Faces to Watch 2020: Mustafa Mohamed and Jidé Maduako

Founders, Yoke Network

Mustafa and Jidé are two young entrepreneurs who founded the UK’s first pay-on-performance influencer network. Focused mainly, but not exclusively, on TikTok they are generating tens of thousands of downloads every month in the UK and US for lifestyle and game apps. Advertisers pay on cost-per-install terms. Business growth this year has been meteoric. Yoke has also just set up the UK’s most ambitious influencer “content house”. The Wave House accommodates six influencers, who have more than eight million followers, in one mansion for three months. It’s a very bold move. Yoke owns The Wave House brand (which is going to be huge) and manages the creators living in the house – and those who will “guest”. Opportunities for advertiser involvement are limitless.

Nominated by: Dominic Benton, co-founder (Performance Media), BLUE14

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now