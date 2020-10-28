Jonathan Kukathasan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2020: Parrus Doshi

The creative industries' next generation of leaders.

Faces to Watch 2020: Parrus Doshi

Planning director, McCann Health London

Parrus is authentic, optimistic, empathetic, assiduous and has a pocket square for every occasion. Whenever a quirky or challenging brief comes our way or a company project needs a volunteer, Parrus is first to say: “I’d love to be involved.” He is the sought-after, cross-discipline planner successfully bringing together our strategic, scientific and creative teams to produce work that’s as effective as it is creative. He drove our first IPA and Effie submissions and is an active member of the APG. He has been instrumental in notable creative and business successes; including scooping Clio and Epica awards, winning a major pharmaceutical client and generating significant organic growth for major brand clients. As determined as he is to grow, Parrus is equally invested in nurturing new talent, and his new team has delivered some of our best work this year. He is also committed to developing and improving company culture, particularly in the area of D&I, and actively serves on the agency’s D&I Taskforce and McCann Worldgroup’s Conscious Inclusion Council.

Nominated by: Jonathan Kukathasan, managing director, McCann Health London

 

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now