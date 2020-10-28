Faces to Watch 2020: Parrus Doshi

Planning director, McCann Health London

Parrus is authentic, optimistic, empathetic, assiduous and has a pocket square for every occasion. Whenever a quirky or challenging brief comes our way or a company project needs a volunteer, Parrus is first to say: “I’d love to be involved.” He is the sought-after, cross-discipline planner successfully bringing together our strategic, scientific and creative teams to produce work that’s as effective as it is creative. He drove our first IPA and Effie submissions and is an active member of the APG. He has been instrumental in notable creative and business successes; including scooping Clio and Epica awards, winning a major pharmaceutical client and generating significant organic growth for major brand clients. As determined as he is to grow, Parrus is equally invested in nurturing new talent, and his new team has delivered some of our best work this year. He is also committed to developing and improving company culture, particularly in the area of D&I, and actively serves on the agency’s D&I Taskforce and McCann Worldgroup’s Conscious Inclusion Council.

Nominated by: Jonathan Kukathasan, managing director, McCann Health London