Faces to Watch 2020: Priya Chauhan

Head of media activation, Team Quorum, Essence

Since joining Essence four years ago, Priya has risen through the ranks from bidding manager to head of media activation. As well as leading a team of 35, Priya manages accounts including Sainsbury’s Argos, NBC Universal, International Olympic Channel and Nando’s. This year she played an integral part in our successful pitch for Sainsbury’s digital media account. The client satisfaction feedback on the transition has been phenomenal, with senior clients praising her and the team for all their hard work to make it happen “seamlessly and at pace”. Priya is widely lauded for her creativity and solutions-oriented mindset. In 2019, she was recognised as a Cannes Young Lion and became a part of the Cannes Can: Diversity Collective. Beyond all this, Priya is a mentor to a young client, helping her grow self-belief. She is passionate about improving wellbeing in her team, launching initiatives focused on happiness in her extended team of 150.

Nominated by: Ali Reed, UK managing director, Essence