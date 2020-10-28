Faces to Watch 2020: Rachel Bailey

Client services associate director, Finecast

Rachel has been with Finecast for three-and-a-half years and has been instrumental in establishing us as a credible partner to our clients and, subsequently, our growth and success. She looks after some of our biggest clients, including Mars, PSA, Dell, eBay, Sky and Lindt, and has delivered double-digit growth year on year. Her unflappable handling of one of the largest addressable portfolios has helped Finecast deliver excellent client retention and growth (80% repeat business and 100% advocacy scores in Q1 2020). Customers regularly send us unprompted and glowing feedback on her great service and delivery. Rachel is a phenomenal manager of people and has helped our relatively new business build the operational process and structure to enable us to stay nimble and efficient. For example, transitioning our business onto Salesforce: a huge task but one that allowed us to accelerate our growth. She continues to thrive when stretched by the challenges that an ever-changing TV landscape creates.

Nominated by: Rachel Hall, head of client services, Finecast