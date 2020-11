Marketing manager, Danone and Light & Free Danone

Any team who works with Rachael would agree that she’s like a world-class personal trainer. She helps get results across holistic plans, planned and executed with diligence and a consciousness and magnetic vibe that gets the best out of every individual she works with. Rachael, with the help of her team at Danone, launched the Light & Free brand in the UK to positive market and consumer reception.

Nominated by: John Bernard, general manager, AKQA