Faces to Watch 2020: Richard Burgess

Account director, We Are Social



Rich is a multi-talented person who wears many hats. He was a client at Audi before he joined us early last year as a senior account manager and quickly progressed to account director. Over the past year he has been involved in a winning virtual pitch for Lidl, brought on board the new client in lockdown and now leads day to day on the account – We Are Social’s largest client. Not only is he skilled in client services, he has run production for both small and large shoots, including our recent successful Vodafone x Lewis Hamilton collaboration. He’s extremely smart and knows social inside-out. A safe and reliable pair of hands, he’s also great fun and loved by everyone – you’d never find anyone with a bad word to say about him. If I were a client, I would want him as my account director. He will be an MD or CMO within the next 10 years.

Nominated by: Jim Coleman, UK chief executive, and Kelly Cross, business director, We Are Social