Faces to Watch 2020: Shakira Akinjobi

The creative industries' next generation of leaders.

Content director, Wavemaker UK

Shakira lives and breathes Wavemaker's positive provocation mindset. She is incredibly proactive, leaning in to the agency leadership community, and is a D&I champion, who is not afraid to challenge the status quo. Shakira demonstrates a collaborative approach to her work and always finds ways to overcome barriers to drive action in a positive way, delivering powerful solutions for our clients. She is currently working on the next iteration of Nationwide's "Together against hate" campaign, which demonstrates respect and support for people in customer service roles who have experienced unnecessary abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has secured partnerships with Channel 4, Global Radio and a range of influencers. She also heads up Wavemaker Roots, our employee resource group dedicated to promoting ethnic and cultural representation within the agency and our client work. She has been instrumental in the rapid progress we have made in our D&I strategy.

Nominated by: Genna Trentham, client managing director, Wavemaker UK

