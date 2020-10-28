Faces to Watch 2020: Sian Rider

Creative strategist, KidsKnowBest

Sian’s strategic approach and ability to offer imaginative solutions, rooted in insights, have led to some ground-breaking campaigns that young people love. She streamlines processes and brings a proactive edge to the agency. Pre-pandemic, Sian’s work on the launch of animated TV series ThunderCats Roar brought in a new audience as she led a campaign that focused on Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, with engagement rates reaching 13.5%, generating more than 3,500 pieces of UGC. Examples of Sian’s ability to switch direction came thick and fast as Covid-19 hit and she led campaigns so that work could be delivered in a way that resonated. A project for Uno from Mattel was a clear example. With data showing a desire for uplifting content, Sian changed the direction of production, resulting in high-quality UGC of authentic gameplay during lockdown. The socially-led creative campaign, “Uno who you are”, increased sales by 116% and engagement rates by 19%, while social-media views topped 1.2 million. She also created an “original sound” for the brand – an opportunity to evolve on other social-media apps such as Reels on Instagram.

Nominated by: Lydia Mossahebi, editorial director, KidsKnowBest