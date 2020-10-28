Faces to Watch 2020: Sophie Jacobs

Brand manager, Tesco

Sophie was always destined to be a “Face to watch” from the moment she joined the Tesco Graduate scheme in 2014. In the six years since, her achievements have been phenomenal and she has been promoted several times, most recently to a brand manager role responsible for our portfolio of own-brands across the multibillion-pound category of health, wellbeing and beauty. Instrumental in various success stories, she managed the development and launch of seven food brands, which have delivered sales growth and share gains for Tesco. She was recently responsible for taking customer insight and developing the proposition for our own-brand skin-tone plasters for black and brown skin – an innovation-first in the UK, which championed our customers’ diverse needs. The product has since been copied by leading brands and competitors. Sophie constantly overperforms in her role and has become a go-to expert in the brand team. Her judgment and ability to create intuitive propositions always deliver success. Combined with her infectious energy and desire to succeed, she is one to watch.

Nominated by: Michelle McEttrick, group brand director, Tesco