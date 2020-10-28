Faces to Watch 2020: Tasmin Lobley

Senior art director, Waste

Tasmin is a super-talented art director who joined Waste two years ago following stints at Holler and Leo Burnett. She is the creative driving force behind our recent talent initiative, for which we created a replica of the Waste office in video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons in order to recruit a new intern, outside the usual channels. We received 67 applications from around the world, and the project achieved global press coverage, from titles including Campaign and The Sun. Tasmin is lead creative on our Nintendo account and oversaw Supercell’s “Meet the farmer” – a nine-part content series featuring the stories of [farming game] Hay Day farmers around the world, which achieved three million organic views and 1.7m likes. She is part of the team behind our charity initiative Give a Knit, which asks people to knit a teddy bear to help disadvantaged children in Syria. In addition she is a mentor and does regular book reviews for You Can Now.

Nominated by: Mike Petricevic, co-founder and creative partner, Waste Creative