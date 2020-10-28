Faces to Watch 2020: Uma McCluskey

Account manager, The & Partnership London

Uma joined the advertising industry only two years ago. She spent the previous 12 years of her career managing care homes and officiating as a magistrate. Since joining us, her incredible passion for creative work and attention to detail immediately marked her out as someone with huge potential. She has worked on clients such as Big Yellow and NatWest and has pitched with aplomb. Her work ethic and imagination will surely make her a future face of the industry.

Nominated by: Gary Simmons, managing director The & Partnership London