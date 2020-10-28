Faces to Watch 2020: Victoria Azubuike

Account executive, Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Victoria is the founder of the Us Programme, which acts as a bridge between talented young women from disadvantaged backgrounds and organisations who are looking for such talent. This year, Victoria organised its first tour across the UK. She ran three events, meeting more than 100 girls from Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham, and featured on the BBC. The programme now works with more than 800 young women across 50 state schools and 15 youth clubs, and partners Google, the Mayor of London and The Dots. Victoria also adjusted to the current climate by organising the programme’s first virtual event with Google and BDO, called “She Who Discovers”. Victoria joined Bartle Bogle Hegarty in February. Having curated endless conferences, she brings a fierce level of organisation and time management to the role. Despite struggling with severe dyslexia, Victoria is resilient, and motivated to not let this hold her back, excelling in her job at BBH.

Nominated by: Lara Price, PR and new business account director, Bartle Bogle Hegarty