Faces to Watch 2020: Wanju Lee

Account director, Starcom UK

Wanju “Ju” Lee is everyone’s go-to person – agency teams thrive under her leadership and clients cannot live without her. Since arriving from Starcom Melbourne in 2017, Ju set about making a unique impression on the London office. She combines sharp analytical thinking, a warm, approachable nature and shrewd business understanding to get under the skin of our client’s businesses. This has placed her at the fulcrum of some of our finest work, including Visa’s initiative to support the high street, which picked up accolades at Cannes and the Campaign Media Awards. Ju’s unrelenting work ethic does not stop at happy clients, she has been a driving force in the Publicis Embrace scheme, set up to tackle racial inequality. As she put it herself in a recent Marketing Society article: “We may not be saving lives, but if we do our jobs well enough, we can help change the world for the better.”

Nominated by: Nadine Young, chief executive, Starcom UK