Faces to Watch 2021: Alex Beazley-Long

Senior strategist, Imagination.

Alex has risen through the ranks from work experience to senior strategist in just six years, becoming one of the insight and strategy powerhouses of the agency. His extraordinary curiosity, combined with near-photographic memory, enables him to make the uncommon connections that unlock the big “solve” for client challenges. Over the past year, Alex has been central to major pitch wins for Samsung, Vodafone and Pilsner Urquell among others, across the full range of Imagination’s offer – from consulting to destinations, content and live. But what really marks Alex out as a great strategist is his level of empathy; he’s able to get into the shoes of different audiences, truly understanding their needs, behaviours and motivations, feeding that back into the creative process. Not only is Alex a great strategist, he’s also a talented copywriter, crafting compelling positionings for the likes of Major League Baseball and Ikea, to name just two.

Nominated by Nick Blenkarne, creative strategy director, Imagination

