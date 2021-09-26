Victoria Gold
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Alice Saleh

National marketing manager, Just Eat.

Alice Saleh
Alice Saleh

Alice joined Just Eat in 2017 as a bright-eyed marketing graduate, fresh out of university. Her passion and enthusiasm for the brand meant she quickly stepped up and led on a range of campaigns, working her way up to national marketing manager.

In the four years she has been at Just Eat she has gone from strength to strength in delivering compelling campaigns and messages to shift perceptions among audiences. This has included executing our multi-award-winning global Snoop Dogg campaign in the UK, leading on our festive brand campaign featuring the DOGG “Doggy Dogg Christmas”, and leading on our 2021 Love Island sponsorship activity.

Alice has had a stellar year, is a key member of the team, and her energy and passion endure.

Nominated by Victoria Gold, UK head of marketing communications, Just Eat

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now