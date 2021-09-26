Faces to Watch 2021: Alice Saleh

Alice joined Just Eat in 2017 as a bright-eyed marketing graduate, fresh out of university. Her passion and enthusiasm for the brand meant she quickly stepped up and led on a range of campaigns, working her way up to national marketing manager.

In the four years she has been at Just Eat she has gone from strength to strength in delivering compelling campaigns and messages to shift perceptions among audiences. This has included executing our multi-award-winning global Snoop Dogg campaign in the UK, leading on our festive brand campaign featuring the DOGG “Doggy Dogg Christmas”, and leading on our 2021 Love Island sponsorship activity.

Alice has had a stellar year, is a key member of the team, and her energy and passion endure.

Nominated by Victoria Gold, UK head of marketing communications, Just Eat



Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list