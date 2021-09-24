Faces to Watch 2021: Andy Ankrah

When Ankrah wants something, he absolutely goes for it. “My passion for what I do makes me very, very dedicated. I really sink my all into it,” he says of his career to date, in which has risen from junior analytics consultant to head of Merkle’s EMEA technology consulting practice in just seven years.

One of his major achievements has been setting up Merkle’s customer experience optimisation business. He founded a 28-person team to help drive the tech and strategy that would better let brands gather data to understand their consumers, and led global rollouts of new tech for Stanley Black & Decker and Volkswagen Group.

Colleagues describe Ankrah as having “an unparalleled work ethic”. Hence him being internally headhunted to set up another new practice, where, as head of technology consulting, he advises Merkle’s clients on their technology strategy. Given his passion for throwing himself into his job, this is unlikely to be the biggest leap he ends up taking.

“I’d love to grow into someone that could be a CEO,” Ankrah says. “It’s not the title that’s the draw, it’s developing myself into an effective, empathetic leader.”

Nominated by Niyi Duro-Emanuel, practice lead, UK strategy, Merkle

