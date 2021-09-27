Alexi Duggins
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions

Creatives, New Commercial Arts.

Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions
Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions

If you’re going to spend most of your life doing a job, you may as well do it with your best mate. So runs the ethos of Prince and Sessions, who met while working as social media community managers, became great friends and decided it was the bedrock of a great creative partnership.

“I was never even on a path to become a creative until we met,” Sessions says. “We always say we’re friends first and colleagues second.”

They started pitching social creative together, won three pitches back-to-back, and began a career progression from “the people who respond when the trolls write on your ads” to “a more traditional creative role”, making TV ads during a stint at Leo Burnett. Now, they form a creative duo that has been part of “every single pitch that New Commercial Arts has ever done”.

Along the way, they’ve won two silver Cannes Lions, having worked with clients including Skoda, Halifax, McDonald’s and Sainsbury’s.

For now, they plan to grow with their current company as it evolves. They’d like to become creative directors at some point, and other than that, they’ll continue being best mates who work together.

“The future is exciting. What it’s going to be, I’ve got no idea,” Prince says. “But we’re ready for the journey. We’ve fastened our seatbelts.”

Nominated by Ian Heartfield, chief creative officer, NCA

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now