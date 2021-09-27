Faces to Watch 2021: Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions

If you’re going to spend most of your life doing a job, you may as well do it with your best mate. So runs the ethos of Prince and Sessions, who met while working as social media community managers, became great friends and decided it was the bedrock of a great creative partnership.

“I was never even on a path to become a creative until we met,” Sessions says. “We always say we’re friends first and colleagues second.”

They started pitching social creative together, won three pitches back-to-back, and began a career progression from “the people who respond when the trolls write on your ads” to “a more traditional creative role”, making TV ads during a stint at Leo Burnett. Now, they form a creative duo that has been part of “every single pitch that New Commercial Arts has ever done”.

Along the way, they’ve won two silver Cannes Lions, having worked with clients including Skoda, Halifax, McDonald’s and Sainsbury’s.

For now, they plan to grow with their current company as it evolves. They’d like to become creative directors at some point, and other than that, they’ll continue being best mates who work together.

“The future is exciting. What it’s going to be, I’ve got no idea,” Prince says. “But we’re ready for the journey. We’ve fastened our seatbelts.”

