Faces to Watch 2021: Chaz Mather and Lucy Jones

“It was a bit like speed dating.” So says Mather of the creative partner-swapping session at the Watford Course ad school that led her and Jones to meet, realise they worked well together, and win a prestigious Campaign of the Week prize. “It was a little plastic horse,” Mather laughs. “We cut it in half, so we could each have a bit.”

So began a career during which they spent six years at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO before joining Grey London last March. They’ve created posters that used Maltesers to spell out braille messaging, worked with Spotify to make a “Hunger spotter” algorithm, which played users a bespoke Snickers ad, and promoted the strength of BT’s mobile signal by having Craig David live-stream an entire gig from a bus. They’ve also won numerous awards, Jones has published two children’s stories, Mather is working on a comedy series and they’ve just written and directed a short film commissioned after their script won a competition.

Basically, they’ve spent a lot of time together since their pseudo-speed date all those years ago.

“Sometimes my partner is like: I’ve seen you less this week than Lucy has”, Mather jokes. “I get told that too,” Jones laughs.

Nominated by Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer and president, Grey London

