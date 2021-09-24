Alexi Duggins
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Chaz Mather and Lucy Jones

Senior creatives, Grey London.

Chaz Mather and Lucy Jones
Chaz Mather and Lucy Jones

“It was a bit like speed dating.” So says Mather of the creative partner-swapping session at the Watford Course ad school that led her and Jones to meet, realise they worked well together, and win a prestigious Campaign of the Week prize. “It was a little plastic horse,” Mather laughs. “We cut it in half, so we could each have a bit.”

So began a career during which they spent six years at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO before joining Grey London last March. They’ve created posters that used Maltesers to spell out braille messaging, worked with Spotify to make a “Hunger spotter” algorithm, which played users a bespoke Snickers ad, and promoted the strength of BT’s mobile signal by having Craig David live-stream an entire gig from a bus. They’ve also won numerous awards, Jones has published two children’s stories, Mather is working on a comedy series and they’ve just written and directed a short film commissioned after their script won a competition.

Basically, they’ve spent a lot of time together since their pseudo-speed date all those years ago. 

“Sometimes my partner is like: I’ve seen you less this week than Lucy has”, Mather jokes. “I get told that too,” Jones laughs.

Nominated by Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer and president, Grey London

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now