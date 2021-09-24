Christine Arthur
Faces to Watch 2021: Chloe Foy

Behavioural strategist, McCann UK (Central, Synergy Office).

Chloe Foy
Chloe Foy

Chloe is our behavioural strategist. She joined Synergy three years ago and has already become an expert in her field. She is on the speaker circuit, often presenting on wellbeing and providing behaviour science expertise into culture transformation and wellbeing. Chloe has a very different background and is bringing behaviour science to the world of culture and employee engagement. Her science-led approach has brought brilliant results within campaigns. Before joining Synergy, she spent time at the London School of Economics in Social Policy, applying academia to real-world situations. Chloe runs taster workshops inspired by real-life examples, where clients learn the core principles of behavioural science and how to apply them to comms strategies. She has a background in research, people management and coaching, and has taken the world of culture and employee engagement by storm.

Nominated by Christine Arthur, group managing director, PR & comms, McCann Central

