Faces to Watch 2021: Christina Foster

It took a year-long wrong turn to commit Foster to marketing. Having started a media career in Puerto Rico, she noticed the lack of women in senior roles, and decided to change that by enrolling at London Business School. Eventually, she found herself as a business consultant in Dubai, “doing lots of 5am nights” and working on pricing strategy and spreadsheets. Realising that she “didn’t love it”, she moved to Google, for a role involving far fewer Excel documents.

“There are still a lot of spreadsheets, I’m not gonna lie,” she says. “But there’s a lot of creative work too. It’s a really nice mix.”

Having moved around various Google teams, from B2B to safety, Foster now works across some of Google’s biggest above-the-line campaigns, including last year’s “Dear Local”, which featured Anthony Joshua and Sheridan Smith championing local businesses. Given Foster’s background, colleagues sing the praises of a “rare combination of skills that mixes art and science” that let her pore over contracts or work on script ideas with creative directors. And it seems that she’ll be doing it for a while yet.

“I’m not in a rush to change things, as I’m in a rewarding job,” she says. “I do know one thing, though: I don’t want to go back into consulting or finance. I never want to wear a suit again.”

Nominated by Graham Bednash, UK consumer marketing director, Google

