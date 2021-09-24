Faces to Watch 2021: Ciara Jenkins

Ciara has an incredible ability to deliver on big important clients in a swan-like way – from NHS Better Health to Barclays to Versus Arthritis. She played a major role in developing the Open House virtual training programme, an agency initiative created to bring more diverse talent into our industry. Ciara’s ideas and contribution to Open House were recognised across the agency group and her efforts ultimately made the programme a huge success, with more than 1500 participants (35% of whom came from BAME backgrounds). She’s also truly entrepreneurial and creative at heart, running her own jewellery business in her spare time. Most important of all, Ciara is a kind and considerate person who looks out for the people around her.

Nominated by Christi Tronetti, marketing director, M&C Saatchi

