Faces to Watch 2021: Dan Chirwa

Chirwa is very aware that he isn’t a typical advertising person. As a second-generation migrant from Huddersfield, who didn’t train for a role in the industry, he uses his platform as an editor in the sports department of We Are Social to create work that reaches communities that advertising hasn’t always done.

“Now I’ve got here, I want to speak out for people like me,” Chirwa says. “I always think: how can I use these clients’ size to reach parts of their audience that they wouldn’t have spoken to before?”

He helped Adidas to put diversity at the heart of its Euro 2020 campaign, using players such as France’s Paul Pogba to highlight the importance of unity and togetherness. He has also delivered brand-building work for Gatorade, Adidas Running and MLB, while leading a daily newsroom that uses social media to ensure brands are part of national conversations.

Outside his client work, Chirwa’s Black Perspectives IG Live series features him interviewing black creatives and creators about their experiences and he co-wrote a report on how brands should deal with racism in sport on social.

“I just want to tell stories, to work on big campaigns,” he says. “And if we can change the direction some of these brands are heading in through the work they create, that’s great.”

Nominated by Gareth Leeding, executive creative director, We Are Social

