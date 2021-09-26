Faces to Watch 2021: Dan Oates

Dan has been influential in leading, developing and driving a range of successful brand campaigns and activations. Highlights include the multi-award-winning “Save our shirt” campaign, featuring Huddersfield Town, where he led the paid media; the “Football’s back, all is forgiven” activity, welcoming back fans after the first lockdown; being awarded a British Arrows Gold for new Sky Sports News idents; the “Pundits” Christmas TV ads; and the Euro 2020 campaign – featuring Peter Crouch, fan parks and “Save our game” – which helped increase brand consideration to 37% (up four percentage points).

He’s played an integral role across campaigns, from concept to execution and gone above and beyond in driving the Paddy Power brand forwards, demonstrating core fundamental marketing behaviours throughout. His creativity has also led to multiple tactical/reactive pieces, drivingfame and relevancy among punters.

Nominated by Michelle Spillane, marketing and brand director, UK and Ireland, Paddy Power Betfair



