Michelle Spillane
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Dan Oates

Senior brand manager for football, Paddy Power.

Dan Oates
Dan Oates

Dan has been influential in leading, developing and driving a range of successful brand campaigns and activations. Highlights include the multi-award-winning “Save our shirt” campaign, featuring Huddersfield Town, where he led the paid media; the “Football’s back, all is forgiven” activity, welcoming back fans after the first lockdown; being awarded a British Arrows Gold for new Sky Sports News idents; the “Pundits” Christmas TV ads; and the Euro 2020 campaign – featuring Peter Crouch, fan parks and “Save our game” – which helped increase brand consideration to 37% (up four percentage points).

He’s played an integral role across campaigns, from concept to execution and gone above and beyond in driving the Paddy Power brand forwards, demonstrating core fundamental marketing behaviours throughout. His creativity has also led to multiple tactical/reactive pieces, drivingfame and relevancy among punters.

Nominated by Michelle Spillane, marketing and brand director, UK and Ireland, Paddy Power Betfair

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now