Alexi Duggins
Added 4 hours ago
Faces to Watch 2021: Eddy Yan

Account Manager, Wonderhood Studios.

Eddy Yan
Eddy Yan

The link between account management and architecture isn’t exactly well established. But, part way through an architecture degree, Yan realised that if you don’t love designing buildings, but absolutely thrive on realising a client’s brief, then it might just be your dream job.

After two years at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Yan joined Wonderhood Studios, where he looks after Three and Branston Pickle, drawing on his skills as a one-time architecture trainee along the way.

“It’s really helped, as I think the best account handlers are creative,” Yan says.

“We’re strategists who think about problems in a really interesting way.”

In the past year, he managed Three’s “Life needs a big network” campaign, which taught the public how to be a better listener, in collaboration with Samaritans. And he worked on Branston’s “Hit of home” campaign, which drove the brand’s highest recorded word of mouth, as well as a 16% sales increase.

He also attempts to be a role model, partly by mentoring two account execs, but also as a member of Wonderhood’s Diversity and Inclusion Working Group. His hope? That the media becomes more inclusive for future generations than it was for him. “As a child I never saw someone gay or Chinese on TV, so it’s important to me,” he says.

Nominated by Sam Brown, head of account management, Wonderhood Studios

