Faces to Watch 2021: Issie Mandry

Chance brought this talented creative to Cake. Mandry studied digital advertising and design only because: “I had no clue what I wanted to do, so one of my teachers said: ‘Why don’t you go to uni and do something completely different?’’’ But by her second year Mandry realised she had a passion for advertising, went on to win a D&AD New Blood Pencil, and, on graduating, bagged a job as a junior producer at Cake.

She bombarded colleagues with ideas until, in her words “they eventually went – this girl really wants to be a creative, let’s give her a chance”. And then they never looked back.

Mandry has created a film series for EE and BAFTA, co-written two documentaries for BT that aired on BT Sport and All 4, and programmed a series of experiences for Puma’s “She moves us” campaign, including using Instagram to create an escape game.

Not bad for a 25-year-old who entered advertising on what she describes as “some kind of confident whim”. In future, she hopes to help others do the same. “I had no idea I could do this, had never even heard of it before,” she says. “So I’d love to help people feel they can get into this industry – from any background.”

Nominated by Alex Groom, associate creative director, Cake

