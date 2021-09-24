Alexi Duggins
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Issie Mandry

Creative, Cake (part of Havas Group).

Issie Mandry
Issie Mandry

Chance brought this talented creative to Cake. Mandry studied digital advertising and design only because: “I had no clue what I wanted to do, so one of my teachers said: ‘Why don’t you go to uni and do something completely different?’’’ But by her second year Mandry realised she had a passion for advertising, went on to win a D&AD New Blood Pencil, and, on graduating, bagged a job as a junior producer at Cake.

She bombarded colleagues with ideas until, in her words “they eventually went – this girl really wants to be a creative, let’s give her a chance”. And then they never looked back. 

Mandry has created a film series for EE and BAFTA, co-written two documentaries for BT that aired on BT Sport and All 4, and programmed a series of experiences for Puma’s “She moves us” campaign, including using Instagram to create an escape game.

Not bad for a 25-year-old who entered advertising on what she describes as “some kind of confident whim”. In future, she hopes to help others do the same. “I had no idea I could do this, had never even heard of it before,” she says. “So I’d love to help people feel they can get into this industry – from any background.”

Nominated by Alex Groom, associate creative director, Cake

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now