Faces to Watch 2021: Jamal Wright

Client director, Dentsu X.

Jamal Wright
Jamal Wright

Jamal is driving positive change in our industry, while also challenging our clients to grow their brands. His client work is demonstrated by his success with Camelot. Jamal was brought on to the account to help with driving brand revitalisation, which was highly regarded, winning three gongs at The Marketing Society Awards – Brand Revitalisation, Finance Director and The Grand Prix.

Driving change in our industry, Jamal established the Vizeum Voices group, which aimed to give voices to all our people across the agency, providing an inclusive environment so that employees make an impact on policy change. He hasn’t stopped there.

Last year he co-founded Represent, the diversity group at Dentsu, striving to push the diversity, equity and inclusion agenda across Dentsu, including work with the US and EMEA. Jamal’s passion and character strives to make our industry an inclusive environment for all.

Nominated by Kim Peatling, managing partner, Dentsu X

