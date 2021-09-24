Faces to Watch 2021: Jonathan Bowman

Jonathan took 2020 by the horns, with a huge passion for developing talent both within his teams and across the industry. In addition to growing several cross-channel digital accounts, Jonathan has found the time to set up his own career guidance and CV review group (Career Ignition) to support entry-level candidates from non-traditional backgrounds trying to get into media agencies. Since starting five years ago as a PPC specialist, Jonathan has built a wide-ranging strategic – and deep technical – understanding of multiple digital channels. He’s now building tailored training and accreditation programmes across biddable media for new joiners to the Neo network. In every part of his role, he’s driven by giving others the opportunity and the knowledge to grow their careers – and he’s completely selfless with his time to that end. He is known throughout the business for his ever-positive attitude and infamous taste in Hawaiian “Friday shirts”.

Nominated by Curtis Sinclair, head of media and commerce, Neo Media World

