Curtis Sinclair
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Jonathan Bowman

Account director, Neo Media World.

Jonathan Bowman
Jonathan Bowman

Jonathan took 2020 by the horns, with a huge passion for developing talent both within his teams and across the industry. In addition to growing several cross-channel digital accounts, Jonathan has found the time to set up his own career guidance and CV review group (Career Ignition) to support entry-level candidates from non-traditional backgrounds trying to get into media agencies. Since starting five years ago as a PPC specialist, Jonathan has built a wide-ranging strategic – and deep technical – understanding of multiple digital channels. He’s now building tailored training and accreditation programmes across biddable media for new joiners to the Neo network. In every part of his role, he’s driven by giving others the opportunity and the knowledge to grow their careers – and he’s completely selfless with his time to that end. He is known throughout the business for his ever-positive attitude and infamous taste in Hawaiian “Friday shirts”.

Nominated by Curtis Sinclair, head of media and commerce, Neo Media World

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now