Faces to Watch 2021: Kabillan Navaratnarasa

Nothing tests your skill at a job like doing it during the most difficult circumstances in an entire generation. In the two and three quarter years that he worked on business development for TMW before joining Cain & Abel in September, Navaratnarasa secured briefs worth more than £4m in new revenue, personally introducing clients including Coca-Cola GB, Kia, Study Group and Travelzoo to the agency. And with a pandemic having disrupted most of that time, he had to make some big changes to the way he works.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was so hard. Especially at first: the last thing people wanted was someone selling them more things,” he says of an approach that saw him stop trying to find new briefs and instead offer up the agency’s intel and knowledge to support potential clients for free.

An apprenticeship programme that will bring in between 15 and 20 candidates a year to TMW from backgrounds not typically reached by ad agencies is another of Navaratnarasa’s achievements. “Hopefully, I’m leaving behind a bit of a legacy,” he says of being a founding member of Youboard, the agency’s diversity and inclusion committee.

In a way, Navaratnarasa has the pandemic to thank for his new role at Cain & Abel, Adam & Eve/DDB’s in-house production agency. “The schmoozing aspect of our industry has gone,” he says. “New business and marketing are closer than they’ve ever been before.”

Nominated by Matt Lambert, head of new business, Miroma Group

