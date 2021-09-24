Faces to Watch 2021: Kazimir Brown

Kazimir – destined for leadership and wise beyond his years – is always willing to take on a new challenge. Being promoted from graduate (July 2019) to manager (May 2021) in under two years is practically unheard of, even more so during a global pandemic. Not only is he a fast learner and a highly involved member of the team (sitting on the Publicis Green Council), but he has an incredible ability to learn under pressure, turning around a £2m client brief in three days. Working across some of Spark’s largest retail accounts (Dixons Carphone), Kazimir is a key contributor to high quality, award-winning work (iD Mobile), consistently receiving exceptional client feedback, thanks to his strong relationships. Kazimir was elected Spark Foundry’s 2021 representative at the ITV VIPs programme and took part in this year’s Cannes Young Lions award. His ability to juggle priorities and maintain a purpose-driven approach on a fast-moving account is second to none and has made him a valuable asset to the team.

Nominated by Steve Corley, chief commercial officer, Spark Foundry UK

