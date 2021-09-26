Nikki Chapman
Faces to Watch 2021: Livvy Tidd

Creative producer, FCB Inferno.

Creativity is an all-agency discipline effort. It isn’t possible to get great, original solutions to clients’ business problems without having great problem-solving creative producers – and Livvy epitomises this. Hardworking, conscientious and with an amazing can-do attitude, Livvy is an absolute pleasure to work with. She joined us in 2017 for a two-week internship, then stayed with us rather than go to university.

Four years later, she is an accomplished creative producer working across some of our most demanding projects. At 23, most of her peers are only starting their careers. Livvy can boast of winning 11 Cannes Lions (including one Grand Prix and six golds), having worked on both “StorySign” for Huawei and “Raising profiles” for the Big Issue.

She is also passionate about diversity and inclusion and co-heads FCB Inferno’s DEI committee, FCB Belong.

Nominated by Nikki Chapman, director of production at FCB Inferno

