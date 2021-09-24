Alistair Campbell
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Faces to Watch 2021: Maricris Llanillo

Senior art director, Waste Creative.

Maricris Llanillo
Maricris Llanillo

Maricris Llanillo – MC – is the complete creative. Big conceptual ideas, strategic thinking and an amazing eye for detail. She’s a great writer, a really strong art director and always calm and convincing on a pitch or presentation. Perhaps that’s why she’s helped make Supercell’s Brawl Stars one of the world’s biggest mobile games. Her work for its fan community and esports championship achieves millions of organic views. MC, who has just been promoted to senior art director, joined Waste just over two years ago and brings experience from a diverse background that includes We Are Social, Universal McCann and Grey London. Her Kiwi can-do attitude shone through when she created and co-ordinated our Waste Academy internship programme.

Nominated by Alistair Campbell, executive creative director, Waste Creative

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now