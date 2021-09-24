Faces to Watch 2021: Maricris Llanillo

Maricris Llanillo – MC – is the complete creative. Big conceptual ideas, strategic thinking and an amazing eye for detail. She’s a great writer, a really strong art director and always calm and convincing on a pitch or presentation. Perhaps that’s why she’s helped make Supercell’s Brawl Stars one of the world’s biggest mobile games. Her work for its fan community and esports championship achieves millions of organic views. MC, who has just been promoted to senior art director, joined Waste just over two years ago and brings experience from a diverse background that includes We Are Social, Universal McCann and Grey London. Her Kiwi can-do attitude shone through when she created and co-ordinated our Waste Academy internship programme.

Nominated by Alistair Campbell, executive creative director, Waste Creative

Take me back to the main Faces to Watch list