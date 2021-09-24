Faces to Watch 2021: Matt Jones and Abi Stephenson

The way to tell that a campaign has been devised by VML&Y’s talented young creative team? There isn’t one. “If you look at all of our campaigns this year, you can’t see our fingerprints on them,” Jones says. “If you can tell it’s a specific team’s work, then we see that as a failure. It’s not about you. It’s about the customer.”

This approach has led to diverse approaches being brought to bear on three of their agency’s biggest projects in 2021. They created a research-powered, AR-driven campaign for Snapchat that used a social media filter full of statistics on social justice to inspire young people to vote. Their humorous take on sustainability for a global Alpro campaign lovingly lampooned the difficulties of eco-living. And they launched Wendy’s UK rollout with a hunger-inspiring attempt to educate consumers about the brand’s values.

Their skillset has won them numerous awards in their brief career. According to the pair, it’s down to a fantastic rapport that lets them be totally unfiltered with their creativity. Which, in part, comes from the fact that they’re in a romantic relationship. “It means that when we’re working late, neither of us is disappointing someone who’s waiting at home,” Stephenson says. “That helps.”

Nominated by Laurent Simon, chief creative officer, VMLY&R London

